Dennis Smith Jr. was surprised.

The Brooklyn Nets made a couple of trades ahead of the deadline on Thursday. The Nets sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder and then sent Royce O'Neale to the Phoenix Suns for more draft picks. Dennis Smith Jr.'s name was mentioned in the initial report by Adrian Wojnarowski, although it was later taken out.

Smith himself had a hilarious reaction to his name being included in Woj's tweet:

Despite Woj initially saying Smith was going to Toronto, the package turned out to be Dinwiddie going to the Raptors in exchange for Schroder and veteran Thaddeus Young.

Smith has played a reserve role for the Nets, appearing in 34 games and averaging just 7.3 PPG in 19 minutes per contest. He has bounced around the league quite a bit since being drafted No. 9 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2017. Smith has played for six different teams and is in his first season with the Nets.

The Nets are 20-30 entering Thursday's game and are outside of the playoff race, although things can change over the next few weeks. Still, they made a series of moves at the deadline.

The good news for Dennis Smith Jr. is that he was not included in the deal involving Dinwiddie, contrary to the initial report from the tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski. With the NBA trade deadline officially over, it looks like Dennis Smith Jr. will be staying in Brooklyn for now, although he could still get released and sent to the buyout market.