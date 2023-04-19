Former Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic spoke on what it was like being with the team, and explained why he decided to leave for the Chicago Bulls in the offseason, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“I mean it’s part of the business,” Goran Dragic said of his playing time with the Milwaukee Bucks, via Winderman. ” I know I’m not young anymore. I could have re-signed with Brooklyn, but I didn’t want to be in that situation, because it was a little bit crazy. I just tried to find a team that’s calmer and to be more stable. I thought that would be with Chicago.”

The season did not go as planned with the Bulls for Dragic. He was released during the season, after seeking a more stable situation. The Bulls did make a late-season run to get into the play-in tournament, but did not make it through after losing to the Heat in the game that decided the eight seed.

Now, Dragic is a member of the Bucks, and not getting much playing time. It is clear that he is accepting of that role. Dragic’s Bucks are facing off against the Heat, a team he spent a lot of time with in his career.

“I still love basketball,” Dragic said, via Winderman. “So that’s why I’m still here.”

While Dragic is not playing much, he seems happy to be involved in a team that has championship aspirations. The Nets had those aspirations, but the situation drove him away.