The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a season in which the franchise's magic touch seemed diminished after the attack by Draymond Green on current Washington Wizard Jordan Poole. Steve Kerr and the Warriors are hoping to put the incident, and the disappointing season, behind them as they embark on a new championship quest in 2023.

For the Warriors, role players have always been as big a part of their success as superstars like Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. One of them, Cory Joseph, revealed a sobering injury update recently that has many concerned. New General Manager Mike Dunleavy didn't exactly lose any sleep over the Poole trade, as he expects the team to return back to its drama-free ways without the former Michigan star.

With the offseason sliding toward its inevitable crescendo, the Warriors decided to work out a couple of well known ex-players who have earned a place in Dubs fans' hearts, along with another former Michigan Wolverine star and a former Duke Blue Devil.

All could provide a spark off the bench that was sorely lacking at times last season.

The Warriors are holding free-agent workouts with veterans Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke at facility over next two weeks, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. GS has multiple round of workouts to identify signings. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2023

Last season Golden State finished tied for 11th in the NBA in overall team offense, even with Poole's 20.1 points per game scoring average included.

Whether the Warriors can improve on that number depends largely on the growth of their young players including Jonathan Kuminga, as well as whether Chris Paul still has much juice left in the battery at the backup point guard position.

Paul received a ‘salary dump' take from a noteworthy NBA insider recently that has some questioning whether he is truly the answer or not for the Warriors' second unit.

Last season, Toscano-Anderson averaged three points and shot nearly 45% from the field for the Utah Jazz. Bazemore averaged 8 points on 41% shooting for the Kings.

Neither player is a star on the same level of Poole, but both seem to fit the Warriors' stated goal of enhancing team unity and returning to the Warriors' tried-and-true formula of ball movement, camaraderie, and drama-free basketball on and off the court — excepting Draymond Green, of course.