‘It just puts a smile on your face’: Kevin Durant jumps into Victor Wembanyama hype train with epic praise

Count Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in among the NBA superstars who is hyped up to see Victor Wembanyama establish himself as the clear no. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

In two preseason games with his French team Metropolitans 92 against G League Ignite, Wembanyama impressed and put the whole NBA world on notice. He scored a total of 73 points on 22-for-44 shooting, including nine 3-pointers, on top of 15 rebounds and nine blocks.

Of course it’s impossible for any NBA player not to take notice, with Durant himself chiming in on the talent of the 7-foot-4 behemoth who moves gracefully for his size and has incredible basketball instincts.

“Yeah of course. How can you miss him? That kind of talent and skill, it just puts a smile on your face if you play basketball, because the evolution of the game has taken us this far. We have 7-5 dudes that are able to do everything on the court. He’s inspiring to a lot of people out here,” Durant said of Wembanyama, per New York Post.

While Victor Wembanyama’s talent excited Kevin Durant, the Nets forward did admit that the “league is really in trouble” once the Frenchman arrives in the NBA. It might still be a year from now, but the threat that the teenage prodigy brings is real.

As mentioned, it’s not only Durant who Wembanyama has impressed. Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but give him an out-of-this-world praise, calling the kid an “alien” because of his physical gifts and basketball talents.

“Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years. But he’s more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor… His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots. He’s for sure a generational talent and, hopefully, he continues to stay healthy,” LeBron said.

Sure enough, the NBA world can’t wait for Wembanyama to make the jump to the top professional league in the world.