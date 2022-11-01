Jamal Crawford gets brutally honest on Nets’ need for Dwight Howard

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Jamal Crawford thinks the team needs to take a second look at Dwight Howard. For him, Kevin Durant and co. could really use his help.

Howard recently spoke with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay and opened up about how he approached Brooklyn and shared his desire to play for the Nets. However, the team told him they need a big who can shoot.

While the Nets’ need for a shooting big man is understandable, Crawford reiterated his belief that Howard would fit in nicely with the team.

“Nets need him!! I said this a while ago,” Crawford said on Twitter.

The veteran playmaker shared the message along with a video of Dwight Howard talking about how he could have helped the Nets. Sure enough, Jamal Crawford agrees with his sentiments.

“I felt like that would’ve been a great pickup, a big that can protect the rim, play good pick and roll defense, and rebound,” Howard said, via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints. “The pick and roll with KD, Kyrie, and Ben Simmons, I felt like that would’ve been lethal with me in it because I know for sure that KD and Kyrie are gonna get the most wide-open shots they could possibly ever get coming off a pick from me.

“And I felt like my presence on defense is something that would’ve been necessary,” Howard continued. “Just the fact that I’ve been in the league for 18 years going on 19, I understand basketball on a different level, so I feel like I could’ve helped that team out a lot.”

It remains to be seen whether the Nets still have any interest in Howard, but as they continue to struggle to string wins, they might want to try to experiment on making some key additions. After all, scoring is not really Brooklyn’s problem.