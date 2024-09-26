Ben Simmons is officially cleared ahead of Brooklyn Nets training camp. But after undergoing his second back surgery in two years, is 2024-25 the season he can finally return to relevance?

“Yeah, I certainly hope so for Ben’s sake,” general manager Sean Marks said Thursday. “You never want to see anybody have to go through a couple of back surgeries like you had and sit out. Being the competitive guy he is, you wish him well and you hope he can get out there on the court.

“Ben will be a full go in camp. For us, that's exciting to see. I think he is champing at the bit to be able to get out there and contribute. So this is a big year for him, just like it is for the rest of us.”

Simmons was shut down midway through the last two seasons due to nerve impingements in his back. The former No. 1 pick has appeared in just 57 of 254 games over the last three seasons. He is entering the final year of his contract at $40 million, and despite Brooklyn's abrupt pivot to a rebuild, the team is still hopeful he can contribute alongside a young core.

“Ben's been very good. Had a successful surgery. Really good summer. He sits in a very good place,” said newly-hired head coach Jordi Fernandez. “But we'll treat him the same way as everybody else. We'll go through practices, we evaluate how everybody feels, and then we'll make decisions. And that's why we have a great medical staff, performance staff, and we'll work all together as a unit. So excited to see Ben on the court from day one.”

How will Ben Simmons fit with the Nets in 2024-25?

In the brief moments Simmons has been on the floor with Brooklyn, he's struggled to resemble anything near his All-Star form. He's averaged 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

The offensive passivity that drew leaguewide attention during Simmons' final seasons with the Philadelphia has only worsened. He attempted just 15 free throws in 15 games last season. The 28-year-old's field goal attempts per 36 minutes have declined every season of his NBA career.

These glaring limitations alongside a non-shooting center in Nic Claxton have often strained the Nets' halfcourt offense.

Many were surprised that former head coach Jacque Vaughn named Simmons Brooklyn's starting point guard ahead of last season. While Simmons still impacted the game as a transition ball-handler and facilitator, the team was forced to play two different offensive styles as he moved in and out of the lineup. Mikal Bridges commented on this following a 136-86 loss to the Boston Celtics, the second-worst in franchise history.

While the Nets still feel Simmons' skill set can provide a positive impact, Fernandez wants to play an up-tempo style regardless of whether the Aussie is available.

“We wanna play fast. He’s still one of the best playmakers to be able to do that,” the coach said. “If you can play fast, touch the paint, move the ball, reverse the ball, all that stuff, Ben really fits all that. Now, are playing like this because of Ben? No. We're playing like that because that’s the style of play we want for our team.”

“The number one thing for him and that we care the most about is Ben's health. When Ben is healthy, Ben is a very good player. And Ben being healthy, he can rebound and push and do all those things that can help us get really good shots.”

The Nets begin training camp on Oct 1. Simmons will return to game action for the first time in over seven months when Brooklyn opens the preseason in San Diego against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 8.