Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

LeBron James was not able to suit up and face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as he was sidelined with a left adductor strain injury. It was another missed opportunity for basketball fans to witness two of the greatest players ever share the floor and go at each other. Following the game, Durant shared his thoughts about people still getting hyped up over the prospect of him and LeBron going head-to-head.

Via Joey Linn of Inside the Nets:

“I wasn’t thinking about it until ya’ll started bringing it up. He’s obviously a top-2 player, top-3 player to ever play the game, so it’s always gonna be excitement whenever he steps on the floor. We’ve been around for so long, that people have seen so many battles between us two at the highest stage, that people look forward to it. So it’s cool that we’re still relevant at an old age.”

That’s quite the compliment from Kevin Durant. He did not name any other player but the top guy on his list has got to be Michael Jordan and putting LeBron James right next to His Airness can only either spark a debate or be viewed as downright paying respect to the four-time NBA MVP’s legendary status in basketball. In any case, there’s not much to debate about whether LeBron James is an all-time great, a label that can certainly apply to Kevin Durant, who’s won it all in the NBA.

The Lakers and the Nets are scheduled to meet again in January 2023, so all eyes will then be again on Kevin Durant and LeBron James, with both legends hopefully healthy enough to play.