Kevin Durant has been dominating NBA headlines of late after it was reported that he’s now emerged as a trade target for the Boston Celtics. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has kept mum about these latest trade links, though, as a potential move to Bean Town picks up steam.

KD took to Twitter on Monday night, but his tweet had nothing to do about these rampant trade rumors. He had another “Bean” on mind as he sent a special shoutout to the late, great Kobe Bryant:

“Bean tryna get his stance right is too funny. I Miss my dog everyday,” Durant wrote in his tweet.

Bean tryna get his stance right is too funny. I Miss my dog everyday https://t.co/0YCJx5tSBY — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 25, 2022

Durant came across a random video from Team USA’s medal presentation during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. KD was an integral part of the gold medal-winning group (he was the team’s leading scoring throughout the tournament), and so was Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant. The whole team was all smiles during this momentous occasion, and for his part, KD couldn’t help but get emotional as he looked back on his time together with the Black Mamba.

Durant revealed how he continues to miss Kobe every single day. Bryant passed away in January 2020 following a fatal helicopter crash that also took the life of his daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims. It is clear that KD still thinks about his “dog” often to this very day.

Kobe’s probably smiling at Kevin Durant from up above right now as he watches KD navigate his way through yet another eventful summer.