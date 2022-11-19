Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant did his best Ricky Bobby impersonation at a recent autograph signing. KD was asked to sign a fan’s head to which he obliged. The fan’s reaction to the moment is priceless.

Now that is what you call a FAN. It’s not everyday Kevin Durant is asked to sign a forehead 😅pic.twitter.com/QxItzQRPEs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

That fan may never wash his head again!

In all serious, Nets fans are likely happy to see Kevin Durant in good spirits amid the team’s drama-filled 2022-2023 campaign. Between Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, Brooklyn hasn’t had much time to focus on enjoying the game.

However, Kevin Durant recently got brutally honest on Kyrie Irving’s impending suspension return.

“We’re all looking forward to it. We’re playing a different brand of basketball than we were when he left. I know Coach is looking forward to adding just another weapon,” Durant said, per HoopsHype.

Kevin Durant also shared his thoughts on Ben Simmons.

“If you’re out there and you’re playing, I assume that you’re physically fine,” Durant said. “He made some good drives tonight, but that’s what we expect out of him.”

And that is how the season has gone for KD. He’s been consistently pressured into answering questions about his two controversial teammates. But he deserves credit for continuing to play a quality brand of basketball night-in and night-out.

Even with the distractions, Durant is averaging just shy of 31 points per game on 53 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. Brooklyn holds a 7-9 record as of this story’s publication. But if Irving can return and avoid off the court storylines, and if Simmons can re-find his All-Star caliber form, Kevin Durant and the Nets could make a run this year.