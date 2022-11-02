Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admitted he was sleeping in the buildup of Steve Nash’s firing on Tuesday afternoon. So when he woke up, it was only then he learned of the team’s decision.

Durant shared as much during his postgame presser following their 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He also admitted that he was surprised by the move, though he acknowledged that it’s part of the business side of the NBA.

“Shocked, you’re always shocked when a move like this happens. But it’s normal in the NBA,” Durant said, per SNY TV.

Does this mean the Nets didn’t consult Kevin Durant before firing Steve Nash? It seems to be the case, though some might find it hard to believe considering that KD issued an ultimatum in the offseason about leaving if the team doesn’t remove Nash and GM Sean Marks.

However, to be fair to KD, Nash’s exit might actually be a mutual decision. When speaking with the media earlier in the day after Nash’s departure, Marks said that the former head coach told him the players are no longer responding to him.

Kevin Durant said he woke up from a nap at 1:15pm this afternoon and saw the news about Steve Nash's departure on ESPN: "Shocked, you're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA" pic.twitter.com/sll1popqA5 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 2, 2022

Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt Kevin Durant and the Nets need to quickly move on from the issue and try to get on the right track. They dropped to 2-6 on the year after the loss to the Bulls, and the pressure is on the front office to find the right coach to steer the ship.

Ime Udoka has been rumored to be the frontrunner for the job, though it has yet to be seen if the Nets will truly hire him after his issue with the Boston Celtics. Quin Snyder has been mentioned as another strong candidate.