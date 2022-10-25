Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook haven’t always seen each other eye to eye, but it is nice to see that the former has the latter’s back amid the Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s struggles in the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season.

During the first episode of The Boardroom podcast The ETC’s With KD and Eddie Gonzalez, Kevin Durant gave his opinion on the heat Westbrook is catching over his poor performance that coincides with the Lakers’ current losing streak (h/t Alex Kirschenbaum of Sports Illustrated).

“But if you play in L.A., you’re playing next to the biggest figure in sports in LeBron James. Everything you do is going to be magnified, especially if outside perception is that your team is going to struggle… You are open to criticism when you don’t play well, [but] it’s like you’re making him the butt of your jokes now… The dialogue around our game is just so toxic at this point. I get criticism [on the court], but it’s starting to turn into something else right now.”

Kevin Durant is very familiar with Westbrook’s style of play, with the two having played together for years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he knows how unfair the expectation of many NBA fans have of elite players. At the same time, it’s hard to deny that Westbrook is really having trouble with his shot. So far this season, Westbrook is averaging just 10.3 points on an atrocious 28.9 percent shooting from the field. He is also making just 8.3 percent of his shots from behind the arc. Given that he plays for a big-market team supported by fans spoiled by the franchise’s rich history of success, Westbrook is not doing his image in the eyes of Lakers fans any favor by constantly bricking shots.

However, it should get better for him and the Lakers as the season progresses.