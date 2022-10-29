Kyrie Irving breaks silence on promoting antisemitic film

Kyrie Irving finally broke his silence Saturday morning in response to widespread condemnation for his promotion of an antisemitic film earlier this week.

Insisting he harbors no hate for Jewish people and believes in the peaceful practice of all religions, the Brooklyn Nets superstar tweeted that the antisemitism being attributed to him “is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in every day.”

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions. Hélà🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) October 29, 2022

Omnism is the recognition and respect of all religions and their gods.

Irving came under fire from all sides on Thursday after tweeting a link to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The movie, directed by Ronald Dalton Jr., is based on a book of the same name.

A description of the film reads that it “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel,” an idea commonly espoused by extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a “long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism,” according to Rolling Stone. Militant sects of the group have long engaged in antisemitic tropes like the claim that Jewish people wield outsized power over society and are responsible for the “effeminizing of Black men.”

In the movie, Dalton calls mass media “the biggest tool of indoctrination, brainwashing, and propaganda that the world has seen” and that it’s been “helping Satan deceive the world” for centuries on end. He supports that claim with a fabricated quote long parroted by antisemites alleging that Jewish people control every aspect of society.

In response to Irving’s initial tweet, the Nets indicated they “have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech” and stressed the need for “open, honest dialogue,” but didn’t call out the seven-time All-Star by name. Owner Joe Tsai took a more direct approach, saying he intends to speak with Irving to “make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

Irving, 30, has parroted many conspiracy theories in recent years, including that the earth is flat. He remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and in September posted a 2002 clip from bigoted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones discussing the “New World Order,” a claim that a group of elites is working behind the scenes to orchestrate global events with the ultimate goal of enslaving the populace.

Irving and the Nets are 1-4 in the season’s early going. They host the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon.