By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

A thorn was removed in the hearts of everyone in the basketball community after it was announced on Thursday morning that Brittney Griner, after being detained in Russia since February 17, was released in a prisoner swap, ending what was surely a harrowing experience for the Phoenix Mercury center. While there are some contrasting voices, the common sentiment is one of relief and joy stretching from Griner’s family to her WNBA peers, and even to mercurial superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving, posting on his official Twitter account, expressed his elation after Brittney Griner received her overdue release almost ten months after she was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport due to possession of hashish oil in her vape cartridges.

“Welcome Home BG! Thank you for exemplifying what a true Warrior spirit looks like. You’re forever loved by so many unconditionally. 🤞🏾♾,” Irving wrote.

Kyrie Irving, for all of the criticisms hurled towards him, has long been supportive of his African-American peers. Irving has always been outspoken regarding the rights of Black people, so it’s no surprise to see him react this way to Griner’s release.

Brittney Griner, a seven-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, turned in a solid season with the Mercury in 2021 before she headed off to Russia to play overseas during the WNBA offseason, thanks in no small part to the questionable pay WNBA players receive. It remains to be seen if Griner is able to return to action when the WNBA season tips off in May 2023, but that won’t be the most pressing issue for them at the moment.

What’s important is that Brittney Griner recovers from this traumatic experience, and there’s no better place to recuperate than in the company of her loved ones, particularly her wife Cherelle.