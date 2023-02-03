Well, well, well … here we are again. We are now less than a week from the 2023 trade deadline and Kyrie Irving has requested yet another trade. Irving now wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him before the NBA trade deadline.

This all started back in his early playing days when he won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The beloved Cavalier was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he later left for the Brooklyn Nets two seasons later. Before this season, Irving had requested a trade out of Brooklyn but decided to stay and play with Kevin Durant. Then, Durant requested a trade that ultimately fell through.

Fast forward to today, our minds are still being messed with as it happened again … Kyrie Irving wants out of New York.

This trade request will send shockwaves through the entire league … but more importantly, the Nets’ NBA title odds. Entering Friday, the Nets had +950 odds to win the Finals, good for 4th best. Now, they sit at +1400 as Irving is now likely to be sent away.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2023 NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics: +290

Milwaukee Bucks: +600

Denver Nuggets: +700

Golden State Warriors: +950

Memphis Grizzlies: +1000

Philadelphia 76ers: +1200

Brooklyn Nets: +1400

Los Angeles Clippers: +1400

The Boston Celtics are still the top dawgs in not only the Eastern Conference but the entire NBA. After falling to the Golden State Warriors in last year’s Finals, the Celtics have responded with the league’s best record up until this point. They are coming off a dominant win over the Nets … which may have had a small part in Irving’s trade request.

Putting a wager down on the Nets to win the Finals right now is not a smart idea. However, every other top team in the East now has a slightly better chance. The Cleveland Cavaliers jumped from +2100 to +1900 after the trade request, as they are the team right behind the Nets in the standings.