Russell Westbrook was putting some shots up on the court ahead of Monday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Russ was then greeted by Kyrie Irving as the Nets star made his way to the court, presumably to take part in his own shooting drills. The pair exchanged words in what can only be described as an epic moment between two future Hall of Famers.

There was no trash-talking involved whatsoever. Instead, Kyrie heaped praise on Westbrook and his work ethic while also seemingly taking a subtle jab at all of Russ’ critics:

Kyrie Irving: "I knew greatness would be out here early!" Russell Westbrook: "Somebody gotta do it." KI: "Some people show up right on time. Does it go unnoticed? Do people appreciate it?" Russ: "No." KI: "But we understand." Russ: "For sure. Yessir."pic.twitter.com/6fXtmZIqK4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 30, 2023

Much like Kyrie Irving, Russ too is one of the most controversial players in the game today. These two have had more than their fair share of critics, which to be fair, is something that both of them have also brought upon themselves — at least to a certain extent.

However, what you cannot question about these two all-time greats is their work ethic. A testament to this fact is how they caught each other putting up shots on the court earlier than expected. Irving probably thought he was going to be the first one in the building, only for him to see Westbrook already way ahead of him. In a genuine show of respect, Irving just had to give Russ his flowers.

What you can also say for sure is that both stars are in agreement that for the most part, the hard work they put in goes unnoticed. Although, it’s not as if they’re completely bothered by this fact anyway.