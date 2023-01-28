Russell Westbrook is on the verge of breaking Gary Payton’s all-time assist record, and the Los Angeles Lakers star could very well achieve it in their next game when they play the Boston Celtics.

After his 14-assist performance on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, Westbrook put himself in position to surpass Payton for no. 10 on the NBA’s assist leaderboard. He needs just 12 dimes to topple the Hall of Famer from his position, with Russ sitting at 8,955 assists while the Glove is at 8,966.

Westbrook has been phenomenal for the Lakers since embracing a bench role, and his upcoming milestone is only an additional testament to how effective he has been for LA.

Additionally, while Westbrook has been largely criticized for his style of play–with many in previous years calling him a stat-padder–there is no denying that what he has accomplished and what he’s about to do are worthy of recognition.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 7.5 assists this season, so there’s a chance he needs two games to break Gary Payton’s assist record. Nonetheless, with Anthony Davis back and LeBron James playing better than ever, Russ could have a great time feeding off his teammates on the court.

It should also work in his favor that the Celtics are struggling and on a three-game skid.

Sure enough, Lakers fans would love to see Westbrook set a record against their longtime rivals. It’ll be better if he can help the team win as well!