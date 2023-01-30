The Los Angeles Lakers (23-27) visit the Brooklyn Nets (30-19) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles has lost two of their last three games and sits in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers covered 49% of their games while 54% went over the projected point total. Brooklyn, too, has lost two of their last three games although they sit in a comfortable fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 50% of their games while 56% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Lakers took the first game back in Los Angeles, 116-103.

Here are the Lakers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Nets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +9 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: -9 (-108)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Nets

TV: NBA TV, Spectrum SN, YES

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

LA faces an uphill battle in their chances of covering tonight considering they will be without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With both stars sitting, they’ll likely rely on a number of key role players in their attempt to cover tonight. While the Lakers do rank favorably on the offensive end, the absences of James and Davis leave a ton of speculation regarding their chances of covering tonight.

If the Lakers are going to cover as heavy road underdogs tonight, they’ll need Russell Westbrook to continue his strong play. For the season, Westbrook has quietly been a revelation in a bench role. The former MVP averages 15.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG. Although he shoots just 42% from the floor and averages 3.5 turnovers per game, his ability to get to the rim and create open looks for his teammates is crucial to their chances of covering tonight. He played a huge role in their earlier win over the Nets when he scored 14 points and dished out 12 assists.

While the Nets do have a strong defense, the one facet they are really susceptible to is from beyond the arc. LA may not be a strong three-point shooting team, but the recent return of Lonnie Walker IV and the acquisition of Rui Hachimura give the Lakers some hope in a hot shooting night. Walker’s return comes at the perfect time as the 14.6 PPG scorer shoots an efficient 38% from beyond the arc. Walker had arguably his best game of the season when these teams last met as he scored 25 points on 9/15 shooting.

As for Rui, the former top-ten pick has struggled in two appearances with the Lakers but has all the tools to make a major impact tonight. Averaging 12.8 PPG and shooting 49%, Hachimura has a ton of potential and notably has two 30-point games to his name this season. While he hasn’t performed well in the early stages of his Lakers tenure, an increased usage rate with James and Davis out could be just what he needed to jumpstart his LA career.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn has struggled somewhat since Kevin Durant went down with an injury, but they remain a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and a nightmare for opposing teams. Even with Durant out the Nets continue to be a menace defensively. Brooklyn allows the sixth-fewest points per game (111.7) and holds opponents to the third-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA (45%). They are especially stout inside the arc, ranking first in opponent two-point percentage and ninth in opposing points in the paint (48.5 PPG).

Brooklyn’s defensive prowess starts with Defensive Player of the Year contender Nic Claxton. The 6’11” center averages 13.2 PPG and 8.9 RPG in addition to his 2.7 blocks per game. With multiple blocks in each of his last 16 games, his defensive prowess is well known. It is his offense that has been especially impressive. In nine games without Durant, Claxton upped his scoring to 18.9 PPG while increasing his rebounding and blocks to 11.1 RPG and 3.2 BPG. He is showing 77% during the span and his increased offensive production gives Brooklyn a ton of momentum heading into tonight’s game.

With Durant out, point guard Kyrie Irving has taken on a much bigger role. The skilled shot-creator has averaged 32.1 PPG and 7.4 APG in eight games since KD went down. He is shooting 48% overall during that span. That includes 42% from beyond the arc on 9.6 attempts per game. Perhaps most impressive has been his defensive effort. He is also averaging 5.8 RPG and 2.8 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) during that span.

Final Lakers-Nets Prediction & Pick

Without LeBron and AD, expect the Nets to roll at home and send the Lakers packing early.

Final Lakers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -9 (-108)