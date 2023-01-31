Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has a message for all LeBron James fans and haters alike: Appreciate the Los Angeles Lakers star even more.

James continues to dominate even at age 38. In his last four games with the Lakers prior to missing Monday’s showdown against the Nets, he averaged 36.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists. With Anthony Davis missing a huge chunk of the first half of the season, LeBron carried the Purple and Gold and was a big reason the team was able to stay afloat in the West.

Instead of being surprise of what James is able to accomplish this late in his career, though, Irving noted that fans should celebrate him instead.

“Now he’s 38-years-old and he’s still dominating. I don’t think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible,” Irving said in his postgame presser after powering the Nets to a 128-120 win over the Lakers.

For what it’s worth, Kyrie Irving is not the only Nets player who’s appreciative of LeBron James’ sustained dominance in the NBA. Even Kevin Durant couldn’t help but give his respect to the Lakers star after going through so much and still finding a way to impact games.

“It’s inspiring to see. As a competitor, it’s like, ‘Man f**k that, I can do that s**t too.’ But then it’s like, ‘Dang he’s in year 20, he’s 38 years old.’ He goes through so much. … Salute to that,” Durant said recently.

James has his fair share of haters, and while a lot of people question his legacy, there’s one thing that can never be taken away from him: it’s the fact that he’s one of the best players to ever grace the NBA court.