While Noah Clowney has been shining in the G-League, Jacque Vaughn is being patient with a call-up to the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets are searching for a solution behind Nic Claxton after emerging center Day'Ron Sharpe went down with a hyperextended knee. Head coach Jacque Vaughn has opted to roll with Dorian Finney-Smith as a small-ball five in the team's two games following Sharpe's injury.

Without Sharpe, the coach's traditional center options are minimum signing Harry Giles and rookie first-round pick Noah Clowney. Giles played three minutes during Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris before logging a DNP-CD during Monday's overtime loss to the Miami Heat. Clowney has impressed in the G-League this season, averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks on 52/31/71 shooting splits over 22 appearances.

The Alabama product drew attention from Brooklyn fans after throwing down a vicious poster dunk during a Long Island win Monday.

Noah Clowney continues to put some “wow” plays on film in the G-League. pic.twitter.com/6szCdmUJFo — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 15, 2024

While Vaughn said he's monitoring Clowney's progress, the coach indicated he'd like to see more from his small-ball lineups before an NBA call-up.

“We've definitely talked about it and the great thing is the connection with Long Island,” the coach said Monday. “I get a chance to watch his minutes and they’re graded every single game. I’ve watched his last probably three games this morning since we didn’t have shootaround, so definitely keep a close eye on what he’s doing, how he’s progressing.”

“It’s something we organizationally have talked about of having Noah at some point join us. I loved Harry’s few minutes that he played versus Cleveland with us playing different defenses. Sometimes that will make that challenging,” Vaughn continued. “I do want to see us small, but to answer your question full circle, we have talked about it organizationally.”

Clowney, the NBA's fourth-youngest player at 19 years, 178 days, saw his only extended NBA during a shorthanded loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27. The 21st overall pick played 24 minutes compared to seven for Giles, posting 14 points, four rebounds and two assists on 6-of-9 shooting.

Clowney did not travel with the team for a three-game West Coast swing against the Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. The Nets announced on Jan. 9 that Sharpe would be re-evaluated in “approximately two weeks.”

Brooklyn's will return home to face the New York Knicks on Jan. 23.