It will be interesting to see what the Nets do amid Day'Ron Sharpe's latest injury...

The Brooklyn Nets have a hole in their rotation amid another extended absence for an emerging contributor. Day'Ron Sharpe will be sidelined for at least two weeks after hyperextending his knee during Sunday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The injury comes amid a breakout campaign for the third-year center after he cracked Brooklyn's rotation this season. Sharpe is averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 16.0 minutes per game, all career-highs. The former first-round pick ranks second in the NBA in rebounding percentage (minimum 100 minutes played).

For the Nets, the question now becomes: Who will fill the void he leaves?

“We’ll have to figure some things out,” head coach Jacque Vaughn said following Wednesday's practice in Paris. “Harry Giles will get some minutes for us and we’ll definitely need Nic Claxton to probably play more minutes. Then we'll figure things out with the rest of the roster.

“We'll definitely miss [Day'Ron]. He was really being consistent for our group. His minutes were increasing for our group. So we'll miss him.”

Harry Giles, the former No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2016, had not appeared in an NBA game in over two years before signing with Brooklyn this summer. He has made 10 appearances for the Nets, averaging 4.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game. His lone non-garbage time appearance came during a shorthanded loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27, during which he posted one point and four rebounds in seven minutes.

The Nets could turn to Dorian Finney-Smith as a small-ball center, as they did late last season and early this year with Nic Claxton sidelined. The 6-foot-7 forward is among Brooklyn's most physical defenders and rebounders. He held his own as a small-ball five early this season, frequently battling against opposing centers defensively while presenting matchup issues on the other end.

Finney-Smith is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting a career-best 41.1 percent from three on a career-high 5.6 attempts per game this season.

Brooklyn could also turn to rookie Noah Clowney for the first extended opportunity of his NBA career. The Alabama product has impressed in the G League, averaging 14.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on 54/33/72 shooting splits over 19 appearances.

Really like some of what I’ve seen from Noah Clowney’s G-League film 🧵 First, looks very fluid finishing in the pick and roll. Has good hands to catch passes in traffic and a soft touch around the rim. pic.twitter.com/H4fu3gURJC — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 9, 2024

With Brooklyn resting most of its rotation during the Dec. 27 Bucks loss, Clowney received extended playing time over Giles, posting 14 points, four rebounds and two assists on 6-of-9 shooting in 24 minutes.

The 21st overall pick in the 2023 draft is the NBA's fourth-youngest player at 19 years, 178 days. Clowney did not travel with the Nets to Paris for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Vaughn's first rotation decision with Sharpe sidelined will come Thursday when Brooklyn faces Cleveland at Accor Arena.