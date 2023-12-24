Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson just gave their former coach a place in the Hall of Infamy...

The Detroit Pistons made history Saturday at Barclays Center with a 126-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The defeat marks Detroit's 26th straight, tying the longest single-season streak in NBA history, also held by the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers and 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Before the record-matching loss, Pistons head coach Monty Williams took full responsibility for the team's struggles during the historic cold stretch.

“The number… I could sit here and say I don’t think about it, but it’s in my face,” Williams said. “That's on me. It's not on the players. Anytime you have this kind of streak it’s on the guy that’s responsible for the product on the floor.”

“Make no mistake, that number's on me… I'm responsible for what goes on out on the floor and I'm not gonna let anyone else take that blame on.”

Monty Williams takes responsibility for Detroit's 25-game losing streak: “The number… I could sit here and say I don’t think about it, but it’s in my face. That’s on me. It’s not on the players." pic.twitter.com/RMZaPTXgcF — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 23, 2023

The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the Nets. Detroit did little to slow Brooklyn's offense down, with the Nets shooting 45-of-86 from the field (52.3 percent) and 10-of-24 from three (41.7 percent) with 32 assists to 12 turnovers. Head coach Jacque Vaughn's squad scored 22 points off 14 Detroit turnovers while winning the second-chance points battle 18-9.

Mikal Bridges snapped out of a career-worst shooting stretch in the win, leading all scorers with 29 points and seven assists on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. The 27-hear-old had averaged 16.0 points on 33.8 percent shooting over seven appearances entering the matchup.

Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson react to Monty Williams' ugly record with Pistons

Bridges and teammate Cam Johnson, who scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, played four seasons under Williams with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant at last year's deadline. Bridges said Friday's win is bittersweet, with his former coach etching his name on the wrong side of the record books.

“Definitely don't want that for anyone, but especially not Mont,” Bridges said. “He's such a great dude and works so hard and a really good coach. So it's tough… That's my guy. Obviously, I don't want him losing like this, but it's just something he has to go through.”

Johnson said he and Bridges are products of Williams' talent developing young players, something he feels should help Detroit break out of these struggles in the long run.

“Sometimes you got to lose before you can win. Sometimes you got to fall before you crawl, walk before you can run,” Johnson said. “My first year in Phoenix with Coach Mont, it was his first year in Phoenix also, we were on a 10, 11 game losing streak about this time of year too… Game-winners against us, just weren't really able to close out games, which we learned from.

“I loved playing for Coach Mont. Four years of it, you grow close over that time and you learn a lot about the game. I learned a lot from him, a whole lot. He was huge in my development as a player, so I know what he's capable of on that end, and they got so much young talent that if they believe, they can really be a good, solid team.”

Monty Williams has Pistons' support

Detroit's historic losing streak comes after owner Tom Gores signed Williams to a six-year, $78.5 million contract this summer, the largest coaching deal in NBA history. Despite the inauspicious start to his tenure, Williams said he's had productive dialogue with the Detroit owner throughout the team's losing streak.

“I've had a lot of dialogue with Mr. Gores from day one. His trust in me is pretty public, obviously,” Williams said. “Behind the scenes, we've talked about everything involving the team. As it relates to where we are right now, we've had a lot of dialogue about the growth of our guys, the belief in our young guys, and the things that we can do better. That's all you want from an owner. You want support, you want trust, especially during tough times. We've endured a lot of tough and he's been nothing but supportive.

“He wants so badly to put a good team in front of the fans in Detroit. It bothers him where we are, and we all understand that. We're doing everything we can to make sure we lay the right foundation but also to make sure that we grow. Winning is evidence of growing, and that's what we wanna do next. That's our next step.”

The Nets will have a chance to hand the Pistons their record-setting 27th consecutive loss when they travel to Detroit on Tuesday. If Williams' squad loses to Brooklyn again, they will have an opportunity to match the league's longest-ever losing streak, a string owned by the 76ers spanning the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.