Pistons owner, Tom Gores, hints at change for the team amid the disastrous slump.

It's been a disaster of a season for the Detroit Pistons as they're currently on a 25-game losing streak. They're one loss away from tying the NBA record for most consecutive losses in a row. Now, team owner, Tom Gores speaks out amid the ongoing skid.

Gores didn't hold back when discussing the Pistons' slump. In fact, he made it clear that changes are on the horizon, according to

“Firstly, I didn't say there wouldn't be any change. We require change. We're not doing well. As far as where we were going in getting this set of players and flexibility, I think the work is still there. We have to assess what’s not working. I’m down to Monty and I talking about rotations. I don’t normally do that. Monty is so good and knows what’s he doing, he’s open to even talking about it. We do have to change something.”

It's not entirely clear what changes Tom Gores is talking about. It could be with the roster or the coaching staff. We could see the Pistons active ahead of the trade deadline in February. But if Detroit continues losing like this, the coaching staff could be on the chopping block as well.

“I expect change. I don’t think any narrative here at all should be that there’s no change. Change is coming. I’m just saying that in terms of Monty, Troy, all of that stuff … they will be in place, but I’m all over them. They’ll tell you that too. There’s a lot of accountability that needs to be held. There might be additions to staff and all of that stuff. What’s for sure is that change is coming. We’re not right, right now. We have to add and delete. We’re on it already. We will make changes. We will make them. We don’t know exactly what they’ll be yet.”

The Pistons hope to snap their losing streak against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. However, a loss will tie them for most consecutive losses by a team in league history.