Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks addressed the media at a team shootaround Friday less than a day after suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay. The suspension came after Irving repeatedly refused to apologize for linking to an antisemitic film on social media.

Following the team’s announcement of the suspension, the seven-time All-Star issued an apology on Instagram late Thursday night.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Kyrie Irving said. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with,” he continued. “I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.”

Marks called Irving’s apology “a step” Friday morning, but said the guard will have to meet with the team, as well as a group of Jewish leaders before he can return, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

In their statement Thursday, Brooklyn said Irving would remain suspended until he “satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

Marks said Friday that the team did not consider waiving Irving, who is in the last year of his contract. This will mark the second consecutive season that Brooklyn has suspended the guard. Irving missed more than half of last year while refusing to comply with New York’s workplace vaccine mandate.

The Nets are off to a 2-6 start amidst the drama surrounding Irving, as well as the firing of head coach Steve Nash. Brooklyn reportedly intends to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to place Nash. Boston is expected to let the coach leave without seeking compensation after suspending him for an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Udoka served as the Nets’ defensive coordinator during the 2020-21 season.

Brooklyn will be shorthanded Friday night without Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry in a matchup with Washington. The team will then travel to Charlotte and Dallas to wrap up the three-game road trip.