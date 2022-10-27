Things are quickly becoming problematic with the Brooklyn Nets now that they’ve suffered three defeats in their first four games of the season. The Nets lost another one on Wednesday night, this time falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 110-99.

Ben Simmons dished out another nine assists in this one, and more importantly, he didn’t foul out. He was still nowhere to be found in the scoring department, though, with the former Rookie of the Year scoring just four points on 2-of-7 shooting and 0-of-2 from the charity stripe.

It’s not as if his teammates are preventing him from shooting the ball, too. It’s actually quite the opposite. Just ask Kyrie Irving (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

"SHOOT IT BEN!" Kyrie Irving thought he was setting up Ben Simmons for the bucket, but Ben got KD a bucket instead 😅pic.twitter.com/LMMr2Gzcf4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 27, 2022

In case you missed it, Kyrie screamed out, “Shoot it Ben!” after dishing out a drop pass to Simmons. Irving thought that he had placed his Nets teammate in a perfect position to score an easy deuce, but in true Ben Simmons fashion, he decided to kick the ball out.

To be fair, there were three Bucks players in his vicinity when Simmons decided to pass instead of shooting. He also had Giannis Antetokounmpo — a former Defensive Player of the Year winner — standing right in front of him. Ben also ended up dishing it out to Kevin Durant, who was able to score on the play.

What cannot be denied, however, is that for his part, Kyrie Irving appears to be frustrated with Simmons being too shy on the trigger. And he let him know about it.