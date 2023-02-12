Spencer Dinwiddie was too late of a hero Saturday night for the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie could’ve sent their game at home against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers into overtime had his incredibly far 3-pointer beat the clock.

Spencer Dinwiddie got a clean look from the logo off the inbound pass with just less than a second remaining in regulation, but he held on to the ball juuuuust a little long for it not to count. Instead, the shot was later deemed too late upon further review, hence the Nets picking up a 101-98 loss.

The Nets were led by another Brooklyn newcomer in Mikal Bridges with 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the field. Spencer Dinwiddie started at the point guard slot and finished with just nine points to go with six rebounds and six assists. Interestingly enough, Dinwiddie missed all four of his 3-point attempts in the game but somehow drained one from Stephen Curry/Damian Lillard range with just a fraction of a second after regulation time expired.

Spencer Dinwiddie is in his second stint with the Nets after he was sent to Brooklyn along with Dorian Finney-Smith and some picks by the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for superstar championship point guard Kyrie Irving and veteran big body Markieff Morris. In his first game with the Nets since the trade, Dinwiddie had 25 points with five rebounds, and six assists in 39 minutes of floor duty during a 116-105 home win against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

The Nets will next square off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.