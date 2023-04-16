Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Brooklyn Nets aren’t panicking following their blowout Game 1 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn’s study of the game tape brought about several conclusions, the biggest of which Spencer Dinwiddie revealed following Sunday’s practice at Temple University: Optimism.

“The adjustments are kind of in our control,” Dinwiddie said. “A lot of the rebounds that we missed were just kind of hustle or effort type things. You clean that up. And then obviously the turnovers. You clean that up and you know, we’re right there within striking distance most of the game. Obviously it ended up at like 20, but it was usually around that 10 range. So you know, that’s a basket here or there. And they had a historically good shooting night as well.”

The Sixers’ victory was fueled by a historically efficient shooting performance. Philadelphia drained 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) 3-pointers in the first half. They finished with 21 triples overall, breaking their postseason franchise record (18).

“I think some of that’s just variation in basketball,” Dinwiddie said of Philly’s 3-point advantage. “Obviously you see our strategy is to double Embiid, which means we’re going to give up 3s. But if they shoot 40 percent instead of 50 percent – which would still be very good – it completely changes the format of that game.

“Four more missed 3s, come up with a couple more hustle plays, and then we take our turnovers from like 20 to like 12, that’s eight more shot attempts for us. These are all very normal, controllable things vs. saying ‘You know what, I don’t know what to tell you. We played a perfect game. We gave it our best shot and we just were short.’ That wasn’t the case.”

Several of Philadelphia’s triples were a product of the Nets trapping and rotating off Joel Embiid. However, Brooklyn turned the ball over 19 times leading to 31 Sixers points, something Dinwiddie said boils down to focus.

“Just being a little stronger with the ball,” he said. “You’re not gonna play a game with two turnovers. We probably expect 10, maybe 12. But 20 is where it gets too much. If we get eight more shot attempts up and like I said limit some of the other things, it’s a completely different ballgame. And those are very normal things.”

Brooklyn also gave up 15 offensive rebounds as Philadelphia frequently outhustled them to 50/50 balls on their way to a 21-3 second-chance points advantage. Head coach Jacque Vaughn pointed to Brooklyn’s turnovers and rebounding deficiencies as the main reasons for Philadelphia’s 3-point explosion.

“That’s the great thing about the film. It tells the truth,” Vaughn said. “Half of those 3s weren’t from double teams. Whether it’s an offensive rebound that we didn’t get and (Georges) Niang gets an open 3. Whether it’s we turned the basketball over and (Tyrese) Maxey gets an open 3 on the other end. So being able to diagnose that and hone in on what were the 3s we gave up from doubling, that’s where the guys need to see it.”

P.J. Tucker matched Brooklyn’s offensive rebounds total himself, grabbing five on his own. The veteran has made a living in the NBA as a physical defender and rebounder alongside star players. Nic Claxton said the Nets will have to match that intensity across their rotation if they hope to make the series competitive.

“It’s on everybody,” Claxton said of Brooklyn’s rebounding woes. “It can be tough because they have P.J. A lot of times he’s sitting there in the dunker’s spot just running people over, so it’s on everybody. We’ve gotta up our physicality a little bit.”

The hustle numbers tell the story of Brooklyn’s loss. And while his team was tasked with doubling Embiid and often recovering long distances, Vaughn wasn’t interested in discussing fatigue as a factor.

“Man, you cannot be tired at this time of the year,” he said. “That is like an underlined excuse right there. No excuses. You step into the octagon and you’re not ready, you get knocked out. That’s what happens. You gotta be ready.”

Brooklyn’s already long odds to pull off a Round 1 upset grew even more inconceivable following Saturday’s loss. However, Dinwiddie said the Nets aren’t over-analyzing the performance or panicking as they seek to correct what they can control.

“We’ve been in situations before, not we, but I think guys in general,” he said. “I know me and Dorian (Finney-Smith) obviously have been in that situation before where we got hot the first game and then came back and won the series. It’s like taking the first jab really. It’s not really necessarily indicative of how the series is going to go.”