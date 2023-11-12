Based on his progress so far from his ankle injury, Nic Claxton isn't too far away from rejoining the Brooklyn Nets lineup.

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton will return to the lineup Sunday versus the Washington Wizards after missing the team's last eight games with an ankle injury. Claxton suffered what he called a high ankle sprain during Brooklyn's season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It has been just over two weeks since Claxton went down. While high ankle sprains typically take over a month to heal, the breakout center participated in scrimmages with Brooklyn's G-League affiliate earlier this week and made it through with no setbacks.

First look at Nic Claxton moving around on his injured ankle. It’s been just over two weeks since Clax suffered what he called a high ankle sprain. He appears to be making significant process. Return shouldn’t be far away. pic.twitter.com/SgqDYpiX2F — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 10, 2023

Claxton's return will bolster a Nets defensive unit that ranks 23rd through nine games despite high expectations entering the season. The 24-year-old emerged as one of the NBA's top defenders in 2022-23, tying Jaren Jackson Jr. for the league lead in stocks (steals + blocks) with 254 and finishing 10th in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He also made significant strides offensively as a roll-man and self-creator, leading the league in field goal percentage (70.5).

Nic Claxton on DPOY via @MikeAScotto: "I think I should be No. 1. I’m defending 1 through 5 and neck and neck as the leading shot blocker. I’m doing everything on the defensive end for the team anchoring the D every night." I'll say, the film on Clax is insanely impressive. pic.twitter.com/JVygbsLDLP — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 17, 2023

Nic Claxton's return comes after Brooklyn welcomed Cam Johnson back to the lineup Friday at Boston. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter also missed eight games due to a calf strain.

However, the pairing's much-anticipated reintegration comes amid injuries to two other top contributors. Brooklyn ruled Ben Simmons out against Washington after he missed the team's last two games with hip soreness. While head coach Jacque Vaughn insisted the hip ailment is unrelated to Simmons' extensive history of back injuries, he said the team is “not in a place where all parties feel comfortable” with the three-time All-Star taking the floor.

Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons missing a second consecutive game with hip soreness: "We're just not in the place where all parties around feel comfortable with him playing at the levels that he's been playing at… We'll continue to be day-to-day with this thing." pic.twitter.com/NFEIDU7JYq — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 10, 2023

Breakout guard Cam Thomas also sprained his ankle during Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.