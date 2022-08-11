‘Welcome to the paradigm shift’ Kyrie Irving drops intense rant amid trade drama

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has never been one to pull punches. He is not afraid to speak his mind and let be known exactly how he is feeling about things. We’ve seen that time and again, in a number of circumstances. Well, it appears he would like others to join him and engage with him through his social media platforms.

When you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up. We the A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening.

Welcome to the

PARADIGM SHIFT♾ — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) August 11, 2022

Irving posted on Twitter a very interesting message with vibes of the New Media, yet different.

Kyrie Irving is obviously an unbelievably talented basketball player. Only a fool would deny that. But some of the things that come out of his mouth can leave you shaking your head sometimes.

Irving famously was quoted saying that he believed the Earth was flat. He stood by that for a period of time before eventually coming back to reality and has since changed his stance, acknowledging that the Earth is indeed round.

Irving once again was in the news last year after openly announcing that he did not believe in the COVID vaccine. He refused to get vaccinated and therefore, missed the majority of the NBA season. That reportedly did not rub teammate Kevin Durant right, as KD is all about winning.

In this day and age where truth and facts are relegated as fodder in American democracy, one has to wonder if Irving is going down one of those rabbit holes. At the very least, he stands for what he believes in.