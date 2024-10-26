The Orlando Magic improved to a 2-0 record after defeating the Brooklyn Nets in their home opener on Friday night. While Paolo Banchero faced challenges in his shooting performance, his playmaking abilities stood out, earning praise from head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Banchero struggled to find his rhythm against Brooklyn, finishing the night with 15 points and six rebounds. He shot just 4-for-13 from the field, but he contributed significantly to the team's offense by dishing out nine assists. Mosley highlighted Banchero's ability to adapt and facilitate despite facing tough defensive schemes from the Nets.

“I think he is the same. He is trying to find the right play. We knew how Jordi [Fernandez] has those guys playing hard,” Mosley said. “They threw different defenses at him, double teams, triple teams. His ability to navigate and find open guys and our willingness to step in and take the open shot.”

Paolo Banchero's playmaking shines as Magic seek continued success against Grizzlies

Banchero's performance against the Nets follows an impressive outing against the Miami Heat, where he garnered attention by putting his name alongside legends like Michael Jordan and other Magic greats in season opener history. Although he did not replicate that scoring success, his contributions in playmaking helped the Magic secure the win.

The victory over the Nets marks a strong start for the Magic as they aim to build on their early success this season. Moreover, with Banchero at the helm, the team demonstrated resilience and adaptability, crucial traits as they navigate the challenges of the NBA season.

Looking ahead, the Magic will travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies, who hold a 1-1 record, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup will present another opportunity for Banchero to refine his game and continue to develop his playmaking skills as he seeks to elevate his performance.

As the season progresses, the Magic's focus will remain on leveraging Banchero's versatility and vision on the court, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and the ability to adjust against varying defensive strategies.