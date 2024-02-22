The Brooklyn Nets are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nets are 21-33 this season, and they have lost four of their last five before the All-Star break. Brooklyn is 1-0 against the Raptors this season. However, that game was back in November, and both teams have changed since then. Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas both average over 21.0 points per game for the Nets. Nobody else on the team is scoring over 14.0 points per game, though. Nic Claxton is averaging a double-double as he leads the team with 10.2 rebounds per game.
The Raptors are 19-36 this season, and they lost three straight games heading into the long break. Toronto has made their fair share of trades this season, so their team has changed quite a bit. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes score over 20.0 points per game for Toronto this season. Barnes also grabs 8.1 rebounds per game, which is second on the team behind only Jakob Poeltl.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Raptors Odds
Brooklyn Nets: +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +100
Toronto Raptors: -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 231.5 (-110)
Under: 231.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Raptors
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: YES Network, Sportsnet+
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Raptors lost their last three games heading into the break, and they have not played well all season. Brooklyn has a great chance to to start the rest of the season with a win here. In order to do this, the Nets need Bridges and Thomas to play well. These two players are the most important on the team, and they both average over 21.0 points per game. In fact, When Bridgers scores 20+ points, the Nets have gotten 15 of their 21 wins. Brooklyn finds ways to win when their best players score. Their best players have to be productive here.
The Raptors allow 117.8 points per game, which is bottom-10 in the NBA. The Nets need to take advantage of this. Brooklyn is 14-11 when they score at least 115 points this season. They should be able to make to the 115-point mark, and that would help them win the game on the road.
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets are an averaged defensive team, and below-average offensive team. The Raptors need to keep the Nets from scoring in this game. It sounds obvious, but this game will be won on the defensive end of the court. When Toronto allows under their season average, they are 14-12. The Raptors need to allow under their season average if they want to win this game. It is a home game, and they are much better at home, but Toronto needs to lock in on defense.
Final Nets-Raptors Prediction & Pick
This is expected to be a close game, and I think it will be. The Raptors are a better team in Toronto, and the Nets are not playing well on the road. I like the Raptors to win this game straight up. The spread is not large, so I will be taking the moneyline.
Final Nets-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Raptors ML (-118), Under 231.5 (-110)