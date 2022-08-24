RUMOR: Another veteran not named Tristan Thompson Nets holds interest in

With how the roster looks right now, the Brooklyn Nets are in good shape. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are running it back to lead the way, Ben Simmons is returning from a long layoff, and the same with Joe Harris. You also can’t forget Seth Curry, one of the best shooters around.

But, the Nets aren’t content. They’re already interested in Tristan Thompson as a potential backup at the five to Nicolas Claxton. That’s not all, though. Veteran forward Markieff Morris and Brooklyn have “mutual interest” in each other, per Chris Millholen of Nets Daily:

Sources tell @NetsDaily and I the Nets and free agent Markieff Morris have mutual interest. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) August 24, 2022

Morris played for the Miami Heat last season but suited up for just 17 games due to a serious neck injury that occurred from a dirty blindsided foul from Nikola Jokic, which caused quite the stir. He averaged 7.6 points in the 2021-22 campaign.

The veteran has bounced around a lot in his career but could be a nice addition to the Nets bench. They honestly don’t have a ton of depth past the starting lineup. A player like Morris may be a nice option for them. Plus, he’s got championship experience, winning a title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

To be honest, if Morris didn’t get badly injured by The Joker, there is a good chance the Heat would’ve brought him back. That setback really hurt Morris. Nevertheless, a new opportunity will come somewhere. It’ll be interesting to see if the Nets decide to sign him or not. Not a game-changer, but potentially another piece to the puzzle in Brooklyn.