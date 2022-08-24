RUMOR: The veteran free agent Nets are targeting, and it’s not Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard

The Brooklyn Nets officially have the band back together. Kevin Durant is returning after rescinding his trade request, which means Kyrie Irving will also be staying put. While their roster is relatively strong already, there is still one area they could use a reinforcement: The five.

Per HoopsHype, the Nets are eyeing a veteran backup center and Tristan Thompson is one of their main targets:

“The Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center, league sources told HoopsHype. One free-agent center to keep an eye on is Tristan Thompson, HoopsHype has learned.”

“Thompson’s rebounding, energy, locker room presence, and championship pedigree are all characteristics that would potentially fit in well with Brooklyn’s roster and championship aspirations this season. The 31-year-old veteran played with Irving for six seasons and Harris for two seasons in Cleveland. Thompson is also represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who has Simmons as a client on the team.”

Thompson is certainly a seasoned vet who could help the Nets behind Nicolas Claxton. His championship experience and relationship with Kyrie and Joe Harris from their Cleveland days are seen as positives.

There have been rumors the Nets are keen on free agents Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony, but HoopsHype pointed out the team isn’t currently exploring either option.

Thompson, who is in the news more off the court after having another baby with Khloe Kardashian, split 2021-22 with the Kings, Pacers, and Bulls. He averaged six points and 5.1 rebounds in 57 games.

Claxton continues to improve, but the Nets really don’t have a reliable option off the bench at center. Perhaps Tristan Thompson can be the answer.