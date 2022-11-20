Published November 20, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Ben Simmons has been showing some signs of life of late for the Brooklyn Nets. He hasn’t exactly proven to Nets fans why they traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for him, and despite the fact that there have been some improvements from him of late, Simmons has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism throughout the season.

At this point, it isn’t surprising that trade rumors have already emerged surrounding Simmons. As it turns out, the Los Angeles Lakers could find themselves in the mix.

According to an anonymous Eastern Conference executive, Simmons’ links to Klutch Sports could be key to a potential move to Hollywood. Simmons shares the same sports agency as LeBron James, so perhaps this could be a possible pathway toward Simmons ending up with the Lakers:

“The Nets got hustled by Klutch in the (Harden-Simmons) deal so, hey, maybe the Lakers will take him,” the exec said, via Sean Deveney of heavy.com. “See what LeBron can do with him. Maybe that’s the solution.”

Could this actually happen? Any deal would likely involve one or both of the Lakers’ two future first-round picks and perhaps even Russell Westbrook. A Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook reunion in Brooklyn would be a great story, but you have to wonder if the Nets are going to be willing to do this deal.

It will be interesting for the Lakers as well, as they potentially add yet another piece to their already crowded backcourt. Then again, there’s no denying that a healthy and motivated Ben Simmons could be a game-changer for LeBron and Co.