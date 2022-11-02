RUMOR: Nets shopping Ben Simmons for ‘veteran shooter’ amid Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash saga

The Brooklyn Nets have been embroiled in so much controversy in recent weeks, currently in the midst of dealing with the Kyrie Irving saga and the fallout of parting ways with former head coach Steve Nash, that it has taken a lot of attention away from their troubling 2-6 start to begin the season. During the early goings of the 2022-23 campaign, it has been the Nets’ defense that has been their undoing thus far, ranking 27th as they allow 114.4 points per 100 possessions in the first eight games despite the return of noted defensive stalwart Ben Simmons.

However, it appears as if the Nets are looking to double-down even more on their offensive prowess, as they look to flank stars Kevin Durant and Irving with more reliable threats from beyond the arc. And a reliable shooter Simmons is not.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Nets have inquired on the availability of an unnamed Western conference veteran shooter over the past week.

“In the days before Saturday’s brutal loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Nets had been in cursory talks with one Western Conference team about a deal that would return a veteran shooter, per SNY sources. Ben Simmons’ name came up in the talks, sources say,” Begley wrote. “It’s unclear if talks advanced past the cursory stage, but Brooklyn was said to be aggressive in its pursuit of perimeter shooting.”

If only the Nets still had James Harden, then they wouldn’t be in this position. However, that is in the past now, and it’s never too early for a team with hopes of contending for a title to hunt for upgrades especially if they start the season on the wrong foot like the Nets have.

Nonetheless, it’d come as a shock if the Nets deal Ben Simmons before they even give the 26-year old forward a chance to regain his All-Star form. The Nets have plenty of shooters to surround KD and Kyrie Irving with anyway, with Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Patty Mills as options, as well as TJ Warren once he returns from his long-term injury.

The Nets’ offense has been slightly above-average thus far anyway, ranking 13th in offensive efficiency.

It’s not unreasonable to think that as the season goes on and as the franchise moves further from off-court distractions primarily caused by Kyrie Irving, the Kevin Durant-led Nets offense masterminded by a new head coach could improve to a level that could perhaps mask their defensive deficiencies in a considerable way.