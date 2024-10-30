ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets (1-3) face off against the Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) on Wednesday night at FedExForum in a matchup of teams looking to find their footing early in the season. The Nets are coming off a hard-fought loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, with Dennis Schroder leading the charge by scoring 28 points. Brooklyn’s offense has shown promise, averaging 117.8 points per game, but their defense remains a concern.

The Grizzlies, led by Desmond Bane’s impressive 30-point performance in their last outing, boast a high-powered offense averaging 120.3 points per game. However, their defense has been inconsistent. This game could turn into a shootout, with both teams looking to exploit each other’s defensive weaknesses. The key battle will be in the backcourt, where Brooklyn’s guards will need to contain Bane and the Grizzlies’ potent perimeter attack.

Here are the Nets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Grizzlies NBA Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +560

Memphis Grizzlies: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, despite their challenging start to the season. The key to Brooklyn’s success lies in their revamped offensive approach, which has shown significant improvement in recent games. Cam Thomas has emerged as a scoring powerhouse, averaging an impressive 30.7 points per game, while Dennis Schroder provides a steady hand in playmaking with 8.3 assists per game. This dynamic backcourt duo has the potential to exploit the Grizzlies’ inconsistent perimeter defense, which has struggled to contain opposing guards this season.

Furthermore, the Nets’ improved three-point shooting efficiency, evidenced by their 13 three-pointers against the Nuggets last night, gives them a significant edge against Memphis’ defense. The Grizzlies have allowed opponents to shoot 40.6% from beyond the arc, ranking them among the worst in the league in this category. Brooklyn’s ability to spread the floor and create open looks should allow them to capitalize on these defensive lapses. Additionally, the Nets have shown a renewed commitment to offensive rebounding, which could prove crucial against a Grizzlies team that has struggled on the defensive glass. If Brooklyn can maintain their offensive rhythm, limit turnovers, and exploit Memphis’ defensive weaknesses, they stand an excellent chance of overcoming the Grizzlies’ home-court advantage and securing a statement win on the road.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to secure a crucial home victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, despite their inconsistent start to the season. The key to Memphis’ success lies in their high-powered offense, which has been firing on all cylinders, averaging an impressive 120.3 points per game1. Led by the dynamic duo of Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, who are both averaging over 20 points per game, the Grizzlies possess the firepower to overwhelm Brooklyn’s struggling defense. The Nets have allowed opponents to shoot 48.5% from the field, ranking them among the bottom teams in defensive efficiency2. This vulnerability plays right into the hands of Memphis’ offensive strategy, which emphasizes fast-paced play and efficient shooting.

Furthermore, the Grizzlies’ home-court advantage at FedExForum cannot be underestimated. Memphis has historically performed well in front of their passionate fanbase, and this factor could prove decisive against a Nets team that has struggled on the road. The Grizzlies’ depth, featuring players like Santi Aldama and Scotty Pippen Jr., provides them with versatile options to counter Brooklyn’s rotations1. Additionally, Memphis’ superior rebounding, particularly on the offensive end, could lead to crucial second-chance points against a Nets team that has shown vulnerabilities in protecting the glass. If the Grizzlies can maintain their offensive rhythm, exploit Brooklyn’s defensive weaknesses, and capitalize on their home-court energy, they stand an excellent chance of securing a statement win and improving their early-season record.

Final Nets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

In Wednesday’s matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies are favored by 12 points against the Brooklyn Nets. The Grizzlies, despite a recent loss to the Bulls, have shown offensive firepower, averaging 120.3 points per game, led by Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. Their ability to score efficiently, combined with Brooklyn’s defensive struggles allowing 120.5 points per game could lead to a high-scoring affair. The Nets have struggled on the road and face a tough challenge against Memphis’ depth and home-court advantage. While Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas has been impressive, the Grizzlies’ balanced attack and defensive capabilities should allow them to cover the spread. Expect Memphis to win convincingly, covering the -12 spread as they look to bounce back at home.

Final Nets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -12 (-110), Over 226 (-110)