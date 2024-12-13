ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Grizzlies Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +10.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +430

Memphis Grizzlies: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis can score the basketball, there is no question about that. However, the Nets were able to shut down the Grizzlies in their previous two meetings. Brooklyn allowed 106, and 104 points against the Grizzlies in those two games. Along with that, they have held the Grizzlies to just 47.1 percent shooting, and under 30 percent from beyond the arc. Brooklyn's defense is the reason the Nets are 2-0 against the Grizzlies this season, and they will need to keep that up Friday night.

Brooklyn is still without Cam Thomas, which is a big loss considering that is their leading scorer. However, both Cameron Johnson and Dennis Schroder are having good enough seasons. They both shoot the ball pretty well, and they can knock down the three at a high rate if there is nobody contesting the shot. They have combined for 37.4 points, and 5.8 threes per game. The Nets will need these two players to have a good game if they want any chance to win.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies can do a lot of damage on the offensive end of the floor. In fact, Memphis is the highest scoring team in the NBA with 122.1 points per game. The Grizzlies take the fourth-most shots in the NBA, make the second-most, and they have the fourth-best shooting percentage. The Grizzlies have been putting on a show offensively this season, and they are showing no signs of slowing down heading into Friday night.

Memphis has won four of their last five games, which includes their current three-game win streak. To nobody's surprise, the Grizzlies have been lights out offensively in those three wins. In those three games, the Grizzlies have put up 115, 127, and 140 points. In their other win they put up 136 points. Memphis is the best offensive team in the NBA, and they really showing it at the moment. If they can find a way to continue that, they will be able to win this game.

The Nets are not playing good basketball right now. Brooklyn has lost four of their last five games, and their offense has been brutal. In those five games, the Nets are scoring just 101.2 points per game, and they are shooting 44.1 percent from the field. In that span, they are also making under 35 percent from beyond the arc. With the Nets lack of scoring, the Grizzlies have a great chance to put together a double digit victory Sunday night.

Final Nets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies ability to score lately should not go overlooked. They are playing like one of the best teams in basketball, and it is very hard to beat a team when they put up over 120 points every game. For that reason, I am going to take the Grizzlies to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Nets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -10.5 (-112)