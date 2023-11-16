The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Nets-Heat prediction and pick.

The NBA season carries on with a week four matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. Our NBA odds series continues with a Nets-Heat prediction and pick.

Battling through injuries, the Brooklyn Nets' resiliency has shined across their last two games. After losing Cam Thomas and Ben Simmons for some time due to injury, the Nets have gone 2-0 with an average margin of victory of 14 points. Their latest win came on Tuesday night over the Orlando Magic. This 20-point beatdown was highlighted by the best game of the year for Spencer Dinwiddie. Brooklyn's point man scored 29 points on 10-18 shooting and added nine assists. With the void in point guards the Nets are facing due to injuries to Simmons and Thomas, this type of play from Dinwiddie will be needed on the road against the Miami Heat.

After wrapping up their second road trip of the season, the Miami Heat returned looking like their old selves again. The Heat are on a six-game winning streak, with four coming on the road. Most recently, they went to Charlotte and took the Hornets down by six points. In this game, Jimmy Butler broke out for his best offensive performance of the season. On 10/14 shooting from the field, he tallied 32 points. There is nothing scarier in the league than when a defending conference champion starts playing like themselves again, so with the Heat firing on all cylinders; the Nets should be very cautious.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

No team in the league is scarier to match up against than the Brooklyn Nets. Their size and length are genuinely one-of-one. With a starting five comprised of Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Nic Claxton, there is not a single player under 6'5″. This puts opposing teams at a serious disadvantage. Because of this presence, the Nets force their opponents into poor shot selections and errant passes. With the Heat being one of the more undersized teams in the league, look for this mismatch between lineups to pay off for the Nets.

Further elaborating on their length, the area of the game that has shown up the most is on the glass. The Brooklyn Nets have become one of the better rebounding teams in the league this season. Specifically on the defensive end, the tenacity with which the Nets rebound is very impressive. At 36.1 rebounds per game, the Nets rank 4th in this category. Playing in just his third game this season is defensive anchor Nic Claxton. Averaging 8.7 rebounds per game, he is a prime example of how the Nets effectively use their length to outrebound their opponents.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

As one of the more well-disciplined teams in the league, the Miami Heat have easily drawn contact and got to the line. The Heat are averaging the 12th most fouls drawn per game, which is a serious aid in the foul line trips. While their attempts per game are not noteworthy, the efficiency with which they make these shots stands out. Miami is third in the league in team free throw percentage with a remarkable 84.6%. Eleven players on their roster are shooting 80.0% or better this season. With the efficiency of this team separating them from the pack, if the Nets get into foul trouble, it will be an easy cover in Miami.

Although the Brooklyn Nets possess far superior length throughout their roster, the Miami Heat play with an unmatched intensity inside the paint. Every player on this team embodies the scrappiness. On the defensive end, the Heat are allowing the tenth fewest second-chance points in the league. This is the area the Brooklyn Nets thrive in, so if the Heat and their bigs can negate the Nets from capitalizing on offensive rebounds, they will be just fine.

Final Nets-Heat Prediction & Pick

One of only two games on the night, this Eastern Conference battle is sure to be entertaining. With injuries being a major storyline for both sides, whichever team better embodies the next-man-up mentality will emerge with the win. In the two games the Nets have been without their stars, Thomas and Simmons, they have proved they are more than capable of winning as a team. However, their two wins came against teams that do not compare to the Heat. With that being the case, I will take Miami against the spread in this one. They may be undersized relative to Brooklyn, and the rebounding differential may show it, but the poise the Heat show on defense and their ability to draw fouls will be the difference maker. Give me the Miami Heat.

Final Nets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -3.5 (-108)