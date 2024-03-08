Saturday's NBA slate continues to roll on as we're set for another betting prediction and pick. We head to the Eastern Conference as the Brooklyn Nets (25-38) will take on the Charlotte Hornets (15-47) trying to break their losing streak. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nets-Hornets prediction and pick.
The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and hold the 11-seed in the Eastern Conference. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games and heading into this contest following a bad 112-118 loss to the Detroit Pistons. They'll be looking to take the rubber-match in this season series against the Hornets.
The Charlotte Hornets are fourth in the Southeast Division and they hold the 13-seed in the Eastern Conference. After seeing a nice four-game streak, they've gone 1-6 in their last seven and have lost the ground they were able to make up. They'll hit the road after their most recent 89-101 loss to the Orlando Magic.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Hornets Odds
Brooklyn Nets: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -205
Charlotte Hornets: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +170
Over: 212.5 (-110)
Under: 212.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, YES Network, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Brooklyn Nets were looking great with back-to-back double-digit wins against Atlanta and taking down the 76ers in Philadelphia. However, their last loss against the league's worst team was a step backwards as they'll try to regroup here. It was the Pistons' first home win since January and the Nets looked sluggish on defense all night. They'll need to wake up and put forth a better effort in the paint as they continue this current road trip they're on.
As the betting favorite, the Nets have gone 15-7 this season. Still, they're just 9-20 on the road and 10-19 ATS in those games. Nic Claxton will have a big advantage in this game with his size mismatch in the paint. The Hornets don't have much of a solid interior, so expect Claxton to be the main beneficiary of misses and rebounds during this game. If he's able to shut down Miles Bridges from driving to the hoop, the Nets should do enough to hold the Hornets at home.
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to break out of this current funk they're in as three of their last five consecutive losses have come by double-digits. They've been getting out-rebounding by the bigger teams in the East and they struggled against the length of Toronto. They'll be seeing the Washington Wizards the night prior this this matchup, so it serves as a good opportunity for them to respond with a win. Still, they'll be on tired legs heading back home and it'll be tough fending off a gritty Brooklyn team.
The Hornets are 8-23 at home this season, but have managed to go 13-18 ATS in those games. Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller should stand to have a good matchup here given their physicality at the forward position. The Hornets also own the last meeting between these two teams as Terry Rozier helped will them to a win. They'll be without him this time around but they're hoping the result can stay the same.
Final Nets-Hornets Prediction & Pick
The Hornets are down at the moment and they haven't been able to step out of this slide. The Nets have seen a small jump in their play, but they'll be looking to avenge their last loss against the Pistons. The Hornets have been out-rebounded through their last three contests and going up against Nic Claxton could spell trouble for them on the boards.
The Nets have been scoring eight more points per game than the Hornets and they've seen high-scoring totals over their last five. If they're able to run in transition and have Claxton clean up the glass for them, they should be able to control this game from start to finish. Let's roll with the Brooklyn Nets to cover during this one.
Final Nets-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -5.5 (-110)