ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets head to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Suns Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +7 (-108)

Moneyline: +240

Phoenix Suns: -7 (-112)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: YES Network, AZ Family Sports Network, AZ Family 3TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have won their last two games, and they came against two pretty good teams. Brooklyn was able to beat the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, so they are feeling good heading into their clash with the Suns. In those two games, the Nets shot 48.7 percent from the field, and well over 40 percent from three. They also took 27.5 free throws per game while turning the ball over only 11.5 times per game. If Brooklyn can continue to play well, they will be in good shape.

The Suns are have not played well recently. They were on a five-game losing streak heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. During that losing streak, the Suns lost by less than 10 points just one time. They averaged just 105.0 points per game in that time frame, and shot just 42.6 percent from the field. Durant is returning Tuesday night, but it is unclear whether he will play both games of the back-to-back. If he is out, expect the Suns to continue to play as they did without him on the court.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Suns have not played well in their last five games. However, they do have some excuses. Kevin Durant was out for a couple weeks, and the Suns are not a good team without him. Bradley Beal was also out, but he returned alongside Durant on Tuesday night. Focusing on Durant, though, the Suns are 1-6 when he does not play. With him on the court, the Suns will have a chance to cover this spread.

The Nets have struggled on defense this season. They are allowing opponents to shoot 48.1 percent from the field, and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are fifth and eighth-highest in the NBA this season. The Suns are going to be much better with Durant on the court, and he should be able to dominate against the Nets in this game. Devin Booker should not be ignored, either. Booker scores 24.1 points per game, so he has a chance to have a big game, as well.

Cam Thomas has already been ruled out for this matchup, which is a big loss for the Nets. Thomas leads the team with 24.7 points per game, so that is a lot of scoring the Nets have to make up for. Brooklyn was barely able to beat the Charlotte Hornets without Thomas last week, and the Suns are a better team than the Hornets. Phoenix has to take advantage of Brooklyn missing their top scorer if they want to cover this spread.

Final Nets-Suns Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to whether or not Kevin Durant plays. It is still unclear, but I will work under the assumption that he is playing. With him on the court, I will take the Suns to cover the spread.

Final Nets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -7 (-112)