Exception Protocol wasn’t due to launch on Neural Cloud for a few more days, but it instead released early with bugs.

What Is Exception Protocol?

Dear Professor,

The [Exception Protocol] will be available on January 16th!

Are you ready for a new challenge?

More info will be announced—Stay tuned!​ ※[Exception Protocol] refreshes at 05:00 every other Monday. #NeuralCloudpic.twitter.com/LSSpaYyChO — Neural Cloud-EN Official (@NeuralCloudEN) January 6, 2023

Exception Protocol is a reliable and continual source for Quartz Sand. By completing the Challenge Missions, the Quartz Sand and Ether Tokens are awarded. The Tokens can also be exchanged for resources such as Neural Fragments in the Exception Protocol Shop.

Exception Protocol bugs

Initially, Exception Protocol was slated for a January 16th release. But, after the recent update, it launched five days earlier. Neural Cloud quickly put out an announcement about the technical issues.

“In order for you to experience the game without a hiccup, the pre-released 1st season of [Exception Protocol] will not be ended prematurely and the rewards already obtained will not be revoked,” said the Neural Cloud Operation Team about the untimely release.

The 1st season of [Exception Protocol] will end at 5:00 (UTC-8) 2023/1/16.

The 2nd season of [Exception Protocol] will be opened according to the original schedule.

Duration: 2023/1/16 5:00 – 2023/1/30 5:00 (UTC-8)

The game mode itself is also bugged as players have reported an issue that prevented them from getting all of the rewards in the Exception Protocol reward track. The bar would get stuck at 95/100, even if all of the missions are marked completed. The operation team is also aware of this issue, saying “it has come to our attention that in the 1st season of [Exception Protocol] which has been released before the schedule, certain players encountered problems when they tried to collect get rewards or update leaderboard data. In response to this situation, we have identified the technical issues, which will be fixed as soon as possible through downtime maintenance.”

As compensation, 100 Quartz Sand has been sent to all players through the in-game mail.

The team also directed players who may have further concerns about the new game mode. “If you run into any questions with [Exception Protocol] please feel free to contact us through customer service [Settings – Customer Support – Top Right Corner (Customer Support)) or customer service email (NCENsupport@unborngame.com), we will deal with the problem for you as soon as possible.”