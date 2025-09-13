The Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League East over the New York Yankees with less than 20 games left. John Schneider has been riding with his team amid a dramatic finish. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Co. continue to come through in big moments. However, one of the team's key players, Bo Bichette, could be the star that dominates the Blue Jays' offseason.

Bichette is an unrestricted free agent this winter if he and Toronto cannot come to an agreement on an extension. After Guerrero Jr. got his lucrative deal early in the year, Blue Jays fans thought that Bichette was next in line. Months later, both sides have made very little effort when it comes to negotiating the shortstop's next deal. Now, experts doubt if they come to a compromise.

If the Blue Jays let Bichette walk in free agency, they will say goodbye to a key piece of the infield. However, Toronto's shortstop suffered an injury that throws his future into uncertainty moving forward. He is on Toronto's injured list for the time being, with a chance that he will be back before the end of the regular season. The Blue Jays need him on the field to reach their full potential.

Bichette's career has taken an interesting turn over the past few seasons. He went from a bona-fide All-Star talent alongside Guerrero Jr. to a relative question mark in the infield. After another inconsistent season, there is more talk about Bichette going somewhere else this winter than staying in Toronto for the long haul. Him leaving would change the team's outlook drastically.

Schneider has spoken highly of Bichette this season. However, the shortstop has not lived up to the standards he set with his play. The next two months are crucial.

Bichette's production is down, but his fit in Toronto is perfect

Guerrero Jr. joined the Blue Jays as a free agent in 2015. Toronto drafted Bichette one year later. After almost a decade playing together for the organization, the star duo has led the team back into the inner circle of contenders. Each of them have endured hot and cold streaks under Schneider during their careers. However, both are bright points in the team's history.

Bichette has been honest about his performance so far in 2025. Despite his struggles, though, he remains a key part of the Blue Jays' attack. He may not be leading off for Schneider any more, but he led a formidable heart of Toronto's batting order when he was healthy. Bichette fits like a glove in the Blue Jays' roster and would be a difficult player to replace if the team had to.

Bichette's numbers are modest this season compared to his production in the past. Still, 44 doubles and 18 home runs both rank near the top of Toronto's lineup. He also leads the team in batting average(.311) and total at-bats(582). He is a couple seasons removed from his last All-Star appearance, but Bichette is still capable of swinging one of the hottest bats in the league.

Bichette's next contract is tough to predict. His injuries in Toronto don't help narrow things down, but it would be tough for the Blue Jays to replace him. Andres Gimenez has disappointed in Toronto this season. If the team exits the playoffs early, the front office might have no choice but to bring Bichette back and hope for a bounce back season from the shortstop in 2026.

If the Blue Jays don't pay Bichette, someone else will

Bichette was a popular name in trade deadline rumors. Multiple teams kicked the tires in Toronto to see if the front office would part with his expiring contract. The shortstop survived the deadline, keeping him at Schneider's disposal for the rest of the season. Despite the fact that he did not get moved via trade doesn't mean that other teams are done pursuing him.

One team that could use Bichette's services is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Paul Skenes is in desperate need of help from his offense, and adding a shortstop like Bichette could help the Pirates rebound at the plate. Regardless of how the Blue Jays feel about the veteran infielder, there are teams around Major League Baseball willing to hand him a big payday if he makes it to free agency.

Bichette has helped make MLB history this season amid his struggles. With him off the field for the foreseeable future, the Blue Jays don't have as much to work with when deciding who to keep this winter. If Toronto succeeds over the course of the next two months without him playing a big role, he could be on a new team next season. If not, things will get really interesting really fast.