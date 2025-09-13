In Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs got almost nothing from their run game.

Facing off against a Los Angeles Chargers team desperate to show that they are in the same league as the Super Bowl runner-ups, the Chiefs couldn't get darn near anything going on the ground save a few runs by Patrick Mahomes, with the former MVP finishing out the game with 57 rushing yards and the rest of his teammates lagging behind at 41 combined.

Taking to ESPN's NFL Live to talk about Andy Reid's squad ahead of their Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles, Marcus Spears called upon the Chiefs' run game to step up and help their quarterback, as KC is at their best with a balanced offensive attack.

“The run game for Kansas City makes a difference for them, and they've prided themselves as much as we've talked about Patrick Mahomes and these pass catchers on being a physical football team. Trey Smith is one of the most physically dominating guards in the league, which is why he's paid like that. So I would like to see Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in this run game start to help facilitate some things,” Spears said.

“So, Patrick Mahomes in this passing game can be explosive. They're missing wide receivers. They're missing a lot of their weapons on the outside. We expect that to get better as the season goes along, but you got to find a way to figure out how to run the football as the Kansas City Chiefs because in history, it has helped them tremendously when it comes to their offense. And if it's stagnant, they can still be dominant.”

In Brazil, Mahomes attempted 39 passes against the Chargers, completing 24 for 258 yards and a touchdown. Matt Nagy's run game, by contrast, only attempted 10 rushes to a running back, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt splitting the ground game duties with five rushes each.

While the Philadelphia Eagles were a tough team to run on in 2024, they gave up 119 yards on 22 carries to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the 21st-ranked mark in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.

Can the Chiefs win without a strong ground game? Sure, but it would certainly make life easier on Mahomes as they look to get revenge on the Eagles in Week 2.