The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the New Mexico Lobos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nevada New Mexico prediction and pick. Find how to watch Nevada New Mexico.

The New Mexico Lobos have lost only three games this season. Coach Richard Pitino has benefited from having Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. returning to the roster for yet another year, but he has added some pieces to make this team even better than the one which started last season so well but then faded in February. New Mexico was the last unbeaten team last season but then got roughed up in conference play. This team has, thus far, avoided major problems. House and Mashburn are part of the effort, but the big new piece for this team has been J.T. Toppin. The freshman is averaging just over 13 points and 8 rebounds per game, giving the Lobos a rugged, tough presence in the paint and on the glass. New Mexico was weak on defense last season. The Lobos aren't a defensive juggernaut this year, but with their high-powered offense, they only need to be moderately better on defense to be successful. The 17-3 record shows they're certainly on the right track as they welcome former New Mexico coach Steve Alford back to Albuquerque with the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Here are the Nevada-New Mexico College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-New Mexico Odds

Nevada Wolf Pack: +8.5 (-110)

New Mexico Lobos: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nevada vs New Mexico

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

TV: Fox Sports 1
Stream: fuboTV

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Wolf Pack are getting 8.5 points. That's a lot. Nevada played really well last season in The Pit and won. Alford relishes playing New Mexico, his former employer. Nevada is very much in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth and needs this game. The Pack might not win outright, but they certainly have a very good chance of keeping the game close enough to cover. Keep in mind that New Mexico didn't really begin to struggle last season until the latter part of January. The Lobos lost their first two games in early to mid January, but their downfall began roughly at this point on the calendar. Nevada was one of the teams which gave the Lobos a very tough time. That scenario is very much in play for this season.

Nevada is also coming off a solid win over Colorado State this past week. The Wolf Pack come to Albuquerque with both momentum and confidence on their side. New Mexico might be confident as well, but Nevada is not lacking in belief.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos have had a terrific season to this point in time, and they have been great in The Pit. They crushed San Diego State — last season's Final Four team and national runner-up from the Mountain West — earlier in January. They handed Utah State its only loss in Mountain West play. Utah State is in first place in the conference, but UNM ran USU out of the building in Albuquerque. This team and this offense play really well at home, and Nevada could get steamrolled as a result.

Final Nevada-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Nevada, but New Mexico has been great at home. Wait for a live play. Don't commit to a pregame bet.



Final Nevada-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: Nevada +8.5