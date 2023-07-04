Mike Trout is looking to stay away from the IL yet again. The Los Angeles Angels superstar injured his left wrist in a loss to the San Diego Padres, leading to immediate removal from the game and X-rays.

The Angels have dealt with numerous injuries already this season and could now lose their star outfielder. The results of the tests await but Trout's outlook on the injury did not sound good, according to Jeff Fletcher the Orange County Register.

“I’m just praying the results come back clean,” Trout said after undergoing postgame tests on his wrist, via the Orange County Register. “It doesn’t feel great. Hopefully, it’s just a sprained wrist…Just really uncomfortable,” Trout said of the feeling. “I can’t really describe it. I never felt it before, ever. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just a freak thing.”

Trout is hitting .263/.369/.493 in 81 games this season but was in a great groove as of late, sporting a .340/.411/.680 slash line over his last 14 games. The All-Star has missed the festivities the last two years and unfortunately looks like he may be suffering the same fate again.

The Angels already have Brandon Drury, Gio Urshela, Logan O'Hoppe, Jared Walsh and Zach Neto banged up. For Mike Trout to miss time would be brutal for Los Angeles. Manager Phil Nevin is preaching a “next man up” mentality as the Halos try to get to the All-Star break in one piece.

“We’ve talked all along about our depth and it’s been tested,” Nevin said, via the Orange County Register. “We’ve been adding to that. We’ve lost some big pieces to this. We’ve talked about having the next guy up. Same thing in this case. It’ll give somebody the opportunity to get more looks and get more at-bats, depending on what the outcome of Mike’s tests are. So we’ll see how it goes.”

The Angels, powered by another unbelievable season from Shohei Ohtani, are 45-42 and third in the AL West right now. Holding down the fort for the next few games and taking the break to recover is crucial for LA in Ohtani's contract year.