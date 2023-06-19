Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani never ceases to amaze anytime he steps onto a baseball diamond. Well, Ohtani has done it again, this time producing hitting stats in a 15-game stretch that have only been approached by one player in the history of the game.

Here's what the Angels star has accomplished, per Jason Catania on Twitter.

In the last 15 games, Ohtani's hitting stats include 25 hits, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored, 13 walks, nine home runs and three stolen bases. In the history of the game, one other slugger, Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, has approached such numbers in a 15-game span.

Ohtani has been on such a tear that he is now the league leader in home runs, of which he is on pace for a career-high 51.

For good measure, he also has a 14-game hitting streak going. It's wild enough that Ohtani is in a statistical category to himself most of the time, but it's truly an accomplishment to be in the same conversation as one of the game's greatest hitters in Bagwell.

It should be noted, of course, that Bagwell won the MVP the year he accomplished the feat in the strike-shortened 1994 campaign.

If that's any indication, the Angels star is likely to challenge for his second MVP award this year.

Ohtani currently has a commanding lead in MLB Wins Above Replacement, with 4.9- the next closest is Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco.

With stretches like this, the Angels megastar is making a very convincing case that he is the most valuable player in the American League.