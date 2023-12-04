Just ahead of The Game Awards, BioWare just released the latest Dragon Age Dreadwolf trailer on Dragon Age Day.

The land of Thedas is re-introduced in the latest Dragon Age Dreadwolf trailer that dropped today, Dragon Age Day.

WATCH: Thedas Calls – Dragon Age Dreadwolf – Dragon Age Day (2023) Trailer

Reviving an old tradition, a brand-new Dragon Age trailer dropped today during Dragon Age Day. The Thedas Calls trailer features overhead views of Thedas' map, interspersed with the different locations one could expect to explore once the game actually comes out.

Dragon Age Dreadwolf is expected to come out sometime in 2024 or very early in 2025, on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X, leaving behind the previous-gen consoles. The trailer does end with a new teaser, revealing that a full reveal trailer is coming in Summer 2024.

Hopefully, once that full reveal trailer comes out, the actual game won't be long until its release as well.

About Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the fourth main entry in the Dragon Age franchise. It's intended to have a smaller scope in terms of scale and stakes, with more focus given to the narrative.

Development for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf started in 2015, shortly after the release of the most recent game in the series, Dragon Age Inquisition, which was released in 2014. The game has been plagued with many development issues, and was once cancelled back in 2017, only to be revived in 2018. However, high staff turnover has also defined the project, including the departure of many veteran Dragon Age developers and leaders, which could lead to a completely different feel for the upcoming title.

At one point in its development history, the game was meant to have a focus on multiplayer, but Electronic Arts and BioWare decided to return to its single-player focus when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order met massive success critically and commercially. We're very thankful for that – otherwise, Dragon Age would have just been added to a long list of IPs that got wasted on ill-advised transitions to multiplayer and live service models.