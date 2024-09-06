The New England Patriots are set to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. After two decades of unparalleled success, a new era begins in Foxborough with Jerod Mayo as head coach. The Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Bengals could be a tough way to start the new season. Ahead of that matchup, let's make our Patriots Week 1 bold predictions.

Jacoby Brissett will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots. Number three overall pick, Drake Maye, will be the backup to start the season. While Brissett is a solid veteran option, he is not anyone's idea of a playoff-caliber quarterback. Pair that with a lackluster skill group and questionable offensive line and you have what could be the worst offense in the league.

The Bengals, on the other hand, have Super Bowl aspirations after a disappointing 2023 campaign. They are licking their chops at the opportunity to get off to a 1-0 start. Expect them to dominate on both sides of the ball in one of the biggest blowouts of the week. Despite that, there are still players that can pop for the Patriots.

With all of that said, let's look at some bold predictions for the New England Patriots in Week 1.

Rhamondre Stevenson will lead the Patriots in all-purpose yards

When looking at the Patriots' skill position group, there is not much to be excited about. Bill Belichick did not leave a stocked cupboard for Mayo and crew to work with. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is the only player on their roster worth a fantasy pickup. He will prove that in their Week 1 game against the Bengals.

The deficiencies on the offensive line will help and hurt Stevenson in his quest for 100 yards on Sunday. It will be tough for him to get to the second level of the defense. On the flip side, he will be an outlet for Brissett when he is under pressure. Justice Hill put up 11 PPR points on Thursday night as that option for the Ravens.

With a poor wide receiver core, Stevenson should put up the most all-purpose yards on the Patriots. It may not be many, but Stevenson is by far the best player on the offense and will prove that on Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett will throw for over 200 yards

The reason Jacoby Brissett was picked over Drake Maye was that he is used to the speed of the professional game. He has quarterbacked for some bad teams, including last year's Commanders squad. He is familiar with how to get the ball out quickly and move an offense down the field.

Brissett will show that skill off on Sunday despite his poor surrounding cast. He will reach 200 yards on Sunday in a loss to the Bengals. In 2022 with the Browns, he threw for 200 yards in 10 of his 11 starts. His offensive coordinator that season was Alex Van Pelt, the man who will be calling plays for the Patriots this season.

It may not seem like much of a bold prediction, but FanDuel has his over/under for passing yards at 202.5. Expect that number to go over, as Brissett and Van Pelt have a prior relationship and should hit the ground running. The Bengals' defense should not struggle too much, but Brissett can make a few plays and get over 200 yards.

Demario Douglas will score a touchdown

The Patriots will not get shutout in their regular season opener. The offensive line is such a question that you cannot expect Stevenson to punch one in at the goal line. That is why Demario Douglas will score a touchdown from wide receiver. Kendrick Bourne is out the first four games with an ACL injury making Douglas the top option.

The secondary is the weakest unit of the Bengals' defense and Douglas can take advantage of that in the red zone. Brissett will be able to find him and they will connect for one score. It might be the only points the Patriots score in the game, but they will hit paydirt.

This could be the biggest blowout of Week 1. The Patriots are set to be one of the worst teams in the league this year and they hit the road to play the Bengals on Sunday. Despite their long odds of winning the game, some players could be surprising success stories after the game.