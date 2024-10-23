ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you another College Football Week 9 betting prediction and pick as we head towards the Mountain West Conference for this next matchup. The New Mexico Lobos (3-4, 2-1 MWC) will visit the Colorado State Rams (4-3, 2-0 MWC) for a close showdown on the betting lines. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a New Mexico-Colorado State prediction and pick.

The New Mexico Lobos notched their third-straight win last week in taking down Utah State 50-45. They've now scored at least 50 points in each of their last three games and they're looking to bring their high-powered offense to Colorado State as the slight betting underdogs.

The Colorado State Rams have a share of first place in the Mountain West and they come in off back-to-back wins over San Jose State and Air Force. Their last 21-13 victory over Air Force marked their first win over the service academy since 2002 and they're looking to ride that momentum as the betting favorites at home.

Here are the New Mexico-Colorado State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico-Colorado State Odds

New Mexico: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +198

Colorado State: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 65.5 (-110)

Under: 65.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New Mexico Lobos have finally found their groove after a tough 0-4 start to the season. Everyone knew what this offense was capable of behind quarterback Devon Dampier, but they've finally begun to put things together in the closing moments of games and finishing the job. Junior ball carrier NaQuari Rogers has four touchdowns on the season as the Lobos have had a 100-yard rusher in each of their last three wins.

Despite their solid performance on offense, the Lobos defense did allow 360 passing yards to Utah State and will have to tighten things up against a CSU team that likes to throw the football. Still, if their defense can see a marginal improvement, they should have enough juice on offense to put up a lopsided number and force the Rams to play from behind.

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State has been seeing upward momentum this season and their only two losses have come against formidable opponents in No. 4 Texas, Colorado, and Oregon State. While the Rams rank near the middle of Division 1 as far as statistical categories, they rank 44th with their rushing offense. New Mexico has been solid in stopping the run over their last few outings, so this may be a game where we see QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi air the offense out and try to open this passing game up.

The Colorado State Rams have a favorable 3-1 record when playing at home and given the betting odds, they should be the rightful favorites against this New Mexico team. However, they're still only managing 22.4 points per game to the Lobos' 37.7 points per game, so Colorado will have to focus on time of possession and keeping their offense out on the field. They're path to victory will be playing this game at their own pace and letting the crowd get into the action with long sustainable drives.

Final New Mexico-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting game as we see a Mountain West rivalry come to fruition. Both teams have been solid this season, but the New Mexico Lobos are particularly hot with three straight 50-point games resulting in wins. This offense seems to have finally clicked in all phases and they're looking like a tough unit to stop. Furthermore, the Lobos have gone 5-2 ATS on the season with a 2-2 ATS record on the road.

Colorado State is having their own luck this season and much of that is due to their defense and ability to stop teams on third down. QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi will have to cut down on his turnovers, but their ground game should see enough success to where he's not under too much pressure to perform.

Still, we like what we've seen out of the New Mexico defensive front and if they're able to come up with just a few key stops throughout this game, I anticipate the offense to continue rolling and putting up big numbers. It may be difficult for Colorado State to match their pace, so let's roll with the Lobos to cover this spread on the road.

Final New Mexico-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: New Mexico +6.5 (-105)