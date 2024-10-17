ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a New Mexico-Utah State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico-Utah State.

In 2024, the New Mexico Lobos are trying to find consistency under new coach Bronco Mendenhall. They might be attaining said consistency, but not necessarily in the best possible way. To be sure, two straight wins will improve the mood of the New Mexico locker room, but the Lobos gave up at least 37 points in both wins. Mendenhall, a defense-first head coach, will insist on a higher level of defensive toughness and quality. There is a lot for UNM to work on as it moves forward with its season. However, scoring at least 50 points in each of its last two games is cause for celebration in Albuquerque. New Mexico has clearly found a winning formula on offense and would love to sustain it for the rest of the year. Let's see how long the Lobos' high-octane offense can continue to deliver the goods.

Utah State is enduring a miserable season. Keep in mind that head coach Blake Anderson was fired before the season began for off-field scandals, a major disruption for a team which had a turbulent offseason and was already fighting a losing battle before the actual regular season began. This team was never in position to do well. The soap-operatic events off the field have robbed these players of the chance to prepare under ideal conditions. It's not fair to them, but it's the reality of the situation in Logan, Utah.

Utah State has been hammered in one game after another this season. Its only win is over an FCS opponent (Robert Morris), and each of its losses has been by at least 16 points. Utah State has allowed 50 or more points in its last two games, both decisive losses. New Mexico might give USU its best and most reasonable chance to win a Mountain West Conference football game this season, but given the way the Aggies have been playing, it's hard to say they're likely to pounce on the opportunity.

Here are the New Mexico-Utah State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico-Utah State Odds

New Mexico: -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -128

Utah State: +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 78.5 (-105)

Under: 78.5 (-115)

How to Watch New Mexico vs Utah State

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico has scored at least 50 in its last two games. Utah State has given up at least 50 in its last two games. Hey, that seems to represent the kind of information which points to a specific outcome on Saturday! New Mexico can expect to score something close to 50. With the spread being just 2.5 points, UNM should be able to win by at least a field goal.

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

It's a weak New Mexico defense Utah State will go up against in this game. USU has scored at least 30 points in each of its last two games. It's very reasonable to think Utah State could win a 38-35 or 35-31 type of game here.

Final New Mexico-Utah State Prediction & Pick

In a game likely to feature a ton of points, the spread is very small. New Mexico, which has won by double-digit margins in its last two games, should be able to win by at least three over Utah State. Take UNM.

Final New Mexico-Utah State Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -2.5