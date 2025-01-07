ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico-Wyoming.

The Mountain West regularly delivers compelling, exciting, unpredictable college basketball games. Wyoming and New Mexico both served as examples of that reality this past weekend. Wyoming played a very close game against league doormat Air Force and trailed for portions of the game. The Cowboys never really pulled away, but they did manage to get a road win in Colorado Springs. Wyoming continues to show signs of growth, evolution and maturity under first-year head coach Sundance Wicks. The Pokes have reason to think they can be a factor in the conference race, and that they could legitimately make their way to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament in March.

New Mexico played the wildest Mountain West game of the past weekend. The Lobos and Nevada went into overtime at The Pit in Albuquerque. UNM received some really bad whistles from the refs but played through those annoyances and gave itself a chance to win in the final seconds. However, it didn't look good for the Lobos when their star guard, Donovan Dent, got stopped on the dribble by two Nevada defenders. He had to go to the floor. Nevada, however, could not tie him up and get a jump ball which would have effectively ended the game. Dent was able to push the ball between the legs of one Nevada defender. The ball was picked up by New Mexico teammate Nelly Junior Joseph, who tossed in a 13-footer at the horn to give New Mexico a crazy one-point win.

Let's see how these two teams, Wyoming and New Mexico, respond in their first game after surviving the wild, wild Mountain West a few days ago. Mountain West games are usually interesting, and this clash in Laramie offers the possibility of something dramatic.

Here are the New Mexico-Wyoming College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Wyoming Odds

New Mexico: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -330

Wyoming: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico vs Wyoming

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Lobos were not at their best against Nevada. They should play better here in this game, and if they do, they should be able to pull away from Wyoming. UNM has more talent than the Cowboys and has a star player in Donovan Dent who can take over. Wyoming does not have a “takeover” player the way New Mexico does with Dent. That matters.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are improving. They lost a lot of close games early in the season in nonconference play but have gotten better in that regard. They beat Nevada in a close game. They beat Air Force in a close game. They are learning how to play within Sundance Wicks' system and are enjoying life under their new head coach. This partnership seems to be working. Given that Wyoming covered the spread at home versus Nevada and then covered the 3.5-point spread against Air Force this past weekend (winning by five), the Pokes deserve the trust of bettors right now.

Final New Mexico-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Wyoming, but New Mexico does have more talent. Wait for a live in-game play here.

Final New Mexico-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +7.5